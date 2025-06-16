South Korean actor Son Suk-ku, best known for Heavenly Ever After to take break from acting? Know why

Renowned South Korean actor Son Suk-ku, best known for his roles in K-dramas including A Killer Paradox and Heavenly Ever After is reportedly planning to take a sabbatical from acting soon. But, delivering shows, why did the thought of hiatus cross his mind?

Son Suk-ku to go on hiatus?

Reportedly, in an interaction with Sports Seoul, Son Suk-ku stated that he is planning to take a break after completing the pending projects. He said, "I'm still working without resting, but I plan to take quite a long break after finishing what I've already taken".

Soon after the news spread like wildfire, netizens took to social media platforms to express their disappointment. One X user named Fi wrote, "I'm tbh sad. He's one of the actors I really like and look forward to for masterpiece projects. Idk when he'll be back and what'll be his next venture but GOODLUCK. I'll try to binge old shows". Another user named Son Sukku shared a picture of him and wrote, "Sukku put his Burberry bag in retirement faster than I thought he would".

All about Son Suk-ku

Son Suk-ku began his career in showbiz by playing a minor role in the 2014 film Scarlet Innocence followed by Black Stone, Sens8, and Mother. He rose to prominence after he starred in the romantic comedy-drama Matrimonial Chaos in 2018 and supporting role in the political thriller drama Designated Survivor: 60 Days.

Son Suk-ku's other notable works in shows include Be Melodramatic, A Jirisan, My Liberation Notes, Big Bet, A Killer Paradox, and Heavenly Ever After. He is recently seen in the latest k-drama Nine Puzzles, in which he is playing the role of Kim Han-saem.

Apart from TV shows, he has also featured in films that include Nothing Serious, Unframed- Rebroadcast, The Roundup, and It's Okay! And Troll Factory among others.