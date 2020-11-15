Soumitra Chatterjee demise: Celebrities mourn the legendary actor's death

Bengali legendary actor Soumitra Chatterjee took his last breath today in a Kolkata hospital. He was 85. The actor was admitted to the hospital after he tested positive for COVID-19 on October 6.



His death comes as a shock to many of his fans around the globe. Celebrities including Manoj Bajpayee, Richa Chaddha, filmmaker Onir and many more mourned the death of the iconic star.

Filmmaker Onir wrote, it's the "end of an era for Bengali cinema."

End of an Era for Bengali Cinema.There are too many performances of this amazing artists that has enriched our lives for decades to mention a few. World Cinema will celebrate this beautiful man & his art for eternity. Rest in peace. You r Loved and Cherished. #SoumitraChatterjee

Manoj Bajpayee tweeted, ''Tragic loss!! Rest in peace Sir!! Your contribution to the Indian Cinema will always be remembered and inspire the generations to come !!''

Tragic loss!! Rest in peace Sir!! Your contribution to the Indian Cinema will always be remembered and inspire the generations to come !! 🙏🙏

Richa Chadha shared a photo of Soumitra Chatterjee with Satyajit Ray and wrote that his death comes as a "big loss to the world of cinema and art."

RIP Soumitra Chatterjee! You live on through your work for eternity! Thank you for the movies. A big, big loss to the world of cinema and art. An era has indeed ended with no one in sight to fill the void.💔

Madhur Bhandarkar tweeted, ''Sad to hear the demise of Padma Bhushan awardee #SoumitraChatterjee, Will always remember my interaction with Soft-spoken actor during 54th National Award function for film #TrafficSignal, which was very encouraging & inspiring. My Condolences to his family & admirers.🎞 #OmShanti''.

Sad to hear demise of Padma Bhushan awardee #SoumitraChatterjee,Will always remember my interaction with Soft spoken actor during 54th National Award function for film #TrafficSignal, which was very encouraging & inspiring. My Condolences to his family & admirers.🎞 #OmShanti 🙏

Randeep Hooda tweeted, "The end of an era .. RIP Legend #SoumitraChatterjee"

