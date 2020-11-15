Soumitra Chatterjee demise: Celebrities mourn the legendary actor's death

WION Web Team New Delhi, India Nov 15, 2020, 04.14 PM(IST)

Shakha Proshakha Photograph:( Twitter )

Story highlights

Celebrities including Manoj Bajpayee, Richa Chaddha, filmmaker Onir and many others mourn the death of Soumitra Chatterjee.

Bengali legendary actor Soumitra Chatterjee took his last breath today in a Kolkata hospital. He was 85. The actor was admitted to the hospital after he tested positive for COVID-19 on October 6.

His death comes as a shock to many of his fans around the globe. Celebrities including Manoj Bajpayee, Richa Chaddha, filmmaker Onir and many more mourned the death of the iconic star. 

Remembering Soumitra Chatterjee (1935-2020): The man who remained relevant for five long decades

Filmmaker Onir wrote, it's the "end of an era for Bengali cinema." 

Manoj Bajpayee tweeted, ''Tragic loss!! Rest in peace Sir!! Your contribution to the Indian Cinema will always be remembered and inspire the generations to come !!''

Richa Chadha shared a photo of Soumitra Chatterjee with Satyajit Ray and wrote that his death comes as a "big loss to the world of cinema and art."

Soumitra Chatterjee refused to accept his national award in protest; lesser-known facts about the legendary actor

Madhur Bhandarkar tweeted, ''Sad to hear the demise of Padma Bhushan awardee  #SoumitraChatterjee, Will always remember my interaction with Soft-spoken actor during 54th National Award function for film #TrafficSignal, which was very encouraging & inspiring. My Condolences to his family & admirers.🎞 #OmShanti''.

Randeep Hooda tweeted, "The end of an era .. RIP Legend  #SoumitraChatterjee" 

Also see: Soumitra Chatterjee (1935-2020): A look back at his iconic movies with Satyajit Ray

