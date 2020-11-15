Soumitra Chatterjee, famous Bengali actor, dies at the age of 85

Actor Soumitra Chatterjee died at the age of 85, on Sunday in Kolkata following COVID-19 complications.

An official statement from the hospital read, “We declare with a heavy heart that Shri Soumitra Chattopadhyay breathed his last at 12:15 pm at Belle Vue Clinic today. We pay our homage to his soul.”



As per the reports, the Dada Saheb Phalke awardee was on life support and his physiological system was also not responding. On Saturday, a doctor treating the actor said, ''Despite all our efforts, his physiological system is not responding. It (Chatterjee’s condition) is worse than before. He has been put on all sorts of support and he is fighting for his life, ''



He was admitted to Kolkata hospital on October 6 after testing positive for Covid 19 over a month ago. He is one of the most celebrated Bengali actors and is best known for his collaboration with Oscar-winner Satyajit Ray with whom he worked in fourteen films.



Chatterjee was launched in films by the veteran filmmaker Satyajit Ray. The actor had frequently collaborated with the auteur in his initial years. A very well known actor in Bengali films, he has been honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Awar- the highest honour in Indian cinema.



The actor had been part of some internationally acclaimed films like 'Apu'r Sangshar' or 'The World Of Apu', 'Ashani Sanket', 'Ghare Baire', 'Aranyer Din Ratri', 'Charulata', 'Shakha Proshakha', 'Jhinder Bandi', 'Saat Pake Bandha' and more.

According to local reports, Chatterjee had resumed shooting for a film which co-stars Parambrata Chatterjee and Jisshu Sengupta.