Soumitra Chatterjee's health deteriorates, not responding to the treatments

Legendary Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee’s health condition is deteriorating day by day. On Saturday, one of the doctors attending on him said Chatterjee's condition remained unchanged for the past 24 hours and his situation is really 'grave and critical'.



''He is on different life support systems ... It seems that our almost 40 days’ fight is not enough to make him well, '' he said.



''Let's all pray he gets better, but it seems unlikely he will have a favourable outcome. We have informed all the family members and with a saddened heart they have accepted that nothing less than miracle can get him out of this situation,'' the doctor said in a bulletin.



As per the reports, the Dada Saheb Phalke awardee is on life support and his physiological system is also not responding. ''Despite all our efforts, his physiological system is not responding. It (Chatterjee’s condition) is worse than before. He has been put on all sorts of support and he is fighting for his life, '' he said.



He was admitted to Kolkata hospital on October 6 after testing positive for Covid 19 over a month ago. He is one of the most celebrated Bengali actors and is best known for his collaboration with Oscar-winner Satyajit Ray with whom he worked in fourteen films.

