Veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee tests positive for coronavirus

Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, health officials in West Bengal said. He is 85 years old.



According to reports, he has been admitted to a hospital in Kolkata. The octogenarian actor was unwell and he tested positive for the infection on Tuesday morning, a senior health official said.



"His samples were tested for COVID-19 on Monday and the reports came today," he added.



Chatterjee who was launched in films by the veteran filmmaker Stayajit Ray. The actor had frequently collaborated with the auteur in his initial years. A very well known actor in Bengali films, he has been honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Awar- the highest honour in Indian cinema.



The actor has been part of some internationally acclaimed films like 'Apu'r Sangshar' or 'The World Of Apu', 'Ashani Sanket', 'Ghare Baire', 'Aranyer Din Ratri', 'Charulata', 'Shakha Proshakha', 'Jhinder Bandi', 'Saat Pake Bandha' and more.

According to local reports, Chatterjee had resumed shooting for a film which co-stars Parambrata Chatterjee and Jisshu Sengupta.



Wishes have poured in from Bengal's film industry for the senior actor as they have wished him a speedy recovery.