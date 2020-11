Aranyer Din Ratri

'Aranyer Din Ratri' is an Indian Bengali adventure drama based upon the Bengali novel of the same name by Sunil Gangopadhyay. The movie follows the story of four friends and all are educated and come from different layers of society, but the urge to escape from the daily grind of city life forces them to go out into the land of tribes. In the movie, Soumitra played the character of Asim, the leader of the pack, who owns the car they drive-in, has a cushy job, likes the company of girls and yet is very conscious of how he should be perceived by them.



It was one of the earliest films to employ the literary technique of the carnivalesque.

(Photograph:Twitter)