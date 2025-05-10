Bollywood star Aamir Khan has delayed the trailer release of his upcoming movie Sitaare Zameen Par amid growing India–Pakistan tensions. The movie is a sequel to the 2007 blockbuster Taare Zameen Par.

Film inspired by Spanish hit 'Champions';

Officially announced in October 2023, Sitaare Zameen Par is a sports comedy-drama and a remake of the 2018 Spanish film Champions, which was based on the true story of a football team of people with intellectual disabilities that won twelve Spanish championships.

Trailer release postponed

According to a report by DNA, a source close to the production said, "Concerning the ongoing developments at the country’s borders and the nationwide alert, Aamir Khan Productions have decided to postpone their upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par's trailer. Our thoughts are with the brave hearts of our armed forces who remain steadfast in protecting the nation. As responsible citizens, we believe it is important to respond with unity and restraint during this time."

The cast and crew

The movie is produced by Aamir Khan Productions and directed by R. S. Prasanna, known for his work on Kalyana Samayal Saadham and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. The cinematography is being helmed by G. Srinivas Reddy, editing by Charu Shree Roy, and music composed by the trio Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy.

Genelia Deshmukh co-stars alongside Aamir Khan, and the movie is scheduled to hit the big screen on 20 June 2025.

