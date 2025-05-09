Tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated since Operation Sindoor on May 7, which was carried out against terrorism in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). In light of the current situation, several shows and concerts have been cancelled or postponed.

Singer Arijit Singh has also postponed his upcoming live show in Abu Dhabi. His announcement comes days after the cancellation of multiple events, including the highly anticipated Kevin Hart show in Delhi.

Arijit Singh calls off concerts amid India-Pakistan tensions

On Thursday, Arijit’s team announced with a long statement shared on social media. The show was scheduled to take place on May 9.

He wrote, “Due to recent events, we have made the difficult decision to postpone the Arijit Singh live concert in Abu Dhabi, originally scheduled for 9 May 2025, at Etihad Arena, Yas Island. We deeply appreciate your patience, support and understanding during this time. We are working closely with the venue and the new date will be announced soon.”

A new date will be announced by the makers soon.

Shankar Mahadevan’s Delhi concert cancelled

Musician Shankar Mahadevan’s Delhi concert, Geet Govind, has also been called off. The event was originally scheduled for May 17, 2025, in New Delhi.

In a statement, they wrote, “Due to the situation prevailing in the country, we have decided to postpone our Delhi concert, Geet Govind, which was scheduled for May 17. We will announce the new date soon. We pray to Lord Krishna for your well-being and stand firmly in solidarity with our beloved nation.”

Movie release cancelled

The release of Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi’s film Bhool Chuk Maaf has also been affected. The movie was initially set to hit theatres on May 9. However, due to ongoing tensions, it will now premiere directly on Prime Video on May 16.

In a statement issued on Thursday (May 8) morning, Maddock Films said, “In light of recent events and the heightened security drills across the nation, we at Maddock Films and Amazon MGM Studios have decided to bring our family entertainer, Bool Chuk Maaf, directly to your homes on May 16- only on Prime Video, worldwide.