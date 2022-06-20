Major breakthrough in Sidhu Moose Wala's murder case: Police arrests two sharpshooters

A new development in Sidhu Moose Wala's murder case has given some hope to his fans. On Monday, Delhi Police arrested three persons, including two main shooters, who were involved in the killing of popular Punjabi singer. Delhi Police's Special Cell recovered a cache of arms and explosives from then, including 3 pistols with 50 rounds.

According to the latest reports, the accused persons include 26-year-old Priyavrat, 24-year-old Kashish and 29-year-old Keshav Kumar. As per reports, Priyavrat was the module head and was in direct touch with Canada-based Goldy Brar. He led the team at the time of the incident.

Privarat has previously been involved in two murder cases. In 2015, he was arrested for a murder case in Sonipat and again for another murder case in Sonipat in 2021. He was also seen in CCTV footage of a petrol pump near Fatehgarh before Sidhu's murder.

The second accused Kashish is also a designated shooter and was also identified from the CCTV footage of the petrol pump located in Fatehgarh.

The third arrested accused Keshav Kumar is allegedly a facilitator who received the shooters in a four-wheeler after the shootout. He also accompanied the shooters till Mansa on the day of the incident.

Kumar was arrested in a murder case in 2020 in Bathinda, Punjab and is also suspected to be involved in various extortion cases in Punjab.

Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, who is a close aide of gang leader Lawrence Bishnoi, had previously claimed responsibility for the singer's murder through a Facebook post.

Bishnoi is the chief suspect in the Punjabi rapper's murder case. He was produced before Chief Judicial Magistrate on June 15, where the Punjab Police got 7 days remand of the wanted criminal.

On May 29, Sidhu was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village of Punjab`s Mansa district.

The incident took place a day after the singer-turned-politician's security was withdrawn by the police among 424 other notable personalities.