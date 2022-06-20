Hazel Keech and Yuvraj Singh reveal their baby boy's name in an adorable post

Actress Hazel Keech and former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh became parents to a baby boy in January this year. And after nearly six months, the couple has revealed their son's name on social media.

For the longest time, their fans had been waiting to get updates about the newborn child. And finally, after a long wait, the couple has announced their little munchkin's name.

To mark Father's Day, the two parents took to social media and shared an adorable image with the child's name in the caption.

“Welcome to the world Orion Keech Singh. Mummy and Daddy love their little puttar. Your eyes twinkle with every smile just as your name is written amongst the stars," the post read.

The Indian cricketer spoke to Hindustan Times and shared that Orion is a star constellation and for him, his son is his star.

"When Hazel was pregnant and sleeping in the hospital, I was watching some episodes where the name came to me and Hazel took an instant liking to it. I wanted Hazel’s last name also to come in the baby’s name, so that’s how it came about," Yuvi said.

Also read: 'Shabaash Mithu' trailer out now! Fans say Taapsee Pannu-starrer looks magnificent

Back on January 25, the actress shared the happy news through a social media post. It read, "To all our fans, family and friends, We are elated to share that today god blessed us with a baby boy. We thank god for this blessing and wish you to respect our privacy as we welcome the little one into the world."