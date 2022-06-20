'Shabaash Mithu' trailer out now! Fans say Taapsee Pannu-starrer looks magnificent

The much-awaited trailer of Taapsee Pannu-starrer 'Shabaash Mithu' has dropped online. In the 2-minute-long video, the actress looks fierce and intense as she steps into the shoes of former Indian women`s cricket captain Mithali Raj.

In the trailer, Pannu is seen taking the audience through the struggles of a small-town girl with many big dreams in her eyes. As she tries to create her own space in the male dominating world of cricket, she comes across several hurdles but in the end, she manages to change the gentleman's game.

Sharing the trailer on her Instagram account, Pannu wrote, " Mithali Raj. You know the name, now get ready to see the story behind what makes her the legend. Woman who redefined "The Gentleman`s game" She created HERSTORY and I`m honoured to bring it to you #ShabaashMithu 15th JULY 2022 #ShabaashMithuTrailer #GirlWhoChangedTheGame. (sic)"

Watch the trailer here:

Many appreciated the trailer for its subject. Some praised Pannu’s attempt at portraying the life of the cricket legend Mithali Raj.

One user wrote, "Definitely going to watch it first day, first show. You are an inspiration mithali di."

Another wrote, "@taapsee is best Versatile Actress of Bolloywood but Underrated.She choose always New Concept and Role."

Also read: 'Jurassic World Dominion' is again top draw in N.American theaters

Pannu had shared a new poster of the biopic on her official Instagram handle on International Women’s Day this year.

In the caption, she wrote, “She continues to inspire millions like me. To break a few stereotypes to lay down a new path ahead for many to follow. This Women’s Day I am cheering for the front runners in the fight to #BreakTheBias #ShabaashMithu #ShabaashWomen #shabaashyou.”

Helmed by Srijit Mukherjee, the trailer of 'Shabaash Mithu' is all set to hit the theatres on July 15, 2022.