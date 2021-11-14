Shilpa Shetty responds to FIR against her and husband Raj Kundra: 'Reputation is getting damaged'

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty has responded to the FIR registered against her and her husband Raj Kundra in an alleged cheating case.

A businessman accused the couple and Kaashif Khan, the director of SFL Fitness company of allegedly duping him of Rs 1.51 crore.



Following the accusation, Shilpa was quick to react to the complaint against her on Twitter.

Pics: Sara Ali Khan, beaches and bikinis... Maldives never looked more tempting!

In the long statement, the actress said that they are not aware of any of his transactions and nor they have received a rupee from him for the same.



The Statement reads, “Woke up to an FIR registered in Raj and my name! Shocked!! To set the record straight, SFL Fitness, a venture run by Kashiff Khan. He had taken naming rights of brand SFL to open SFL Fitness Gyms around the country. All deals were struck by him and he was signatory in banking and day-to-day affairs. We are not aware of any of his transactions not have we received a single rupee from him for the same. All franchisee’s dealt directly with Kashiff. The company closed in 2014 and was entirely handled by Kashiff Khan (sic),”.

Shetty added that she has worked “very hard” for the past 24 years and “it pains me to see that my name and reputation is getting damaged and dragged so loosely to get eyeballs.”



She concluded the post by saying, ''My rights as a law-abiding citizen in India should be protected.”

What is phase 4? What happened in phase 1? The entire Marvel timeline explained



The complainant said he was assured that the SFL Fitness company will provide him with a franchise and open a gym and spa at Hadapsar and Koregaon in neighbouring Pune, India. But things did not materialise. Later, when he sought his money back, he was allegedly threatened.



Prior to this, Raj Kundra was in the news for another legal trouble earlier this year. In July, he was arrested in an alleged pornography case. He was released on bail in September.