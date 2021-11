''Mr. Stark, you’ve become part of a bigger universe. You just don’t know it yet'' by Nick Fury

The words said by Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury at the end of 2008’s 'Iron Man', thus making us clear that Marvel Cinematic Universe is not all about Tony Stark -- It's a vast world far from our imagination.

Things kicked off in the MCU in 2008 with 'Iron Man' and 26 movies down, it's still going strong. Scroll down and take a look at the whole Marvel saga: