Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra among 11 held for making pornographic films

On Monday night, the Mumbai Police informed that its Property Cell of Crime Branch has far arrested a total of 11 people, including Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty`s husband Raj Kundra in a case relating to the production of pornography.

Businessman Raj Kundra appeared before the Property Cell of Mumbai Police`s Crime Branch in the early hours of Tuesday, where he was arrested in a case relating to the `creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps`.

Later Kundra was taken for medical examination at Mumbai's JJ hospital by the Property Cell of Mumbai Police`s Crime Branch. He was later taken to Mumbai Police Commissioner`s office.

Kundra was arrested by the Crime Branch in a case relating to the creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps."He appears to be the key conspirator. We have sufficient evidence regarding this," Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale had said.

The case was reportedly registered with Crime Branch Mumbai in February 2021.

An FIR was registered against Kundra after a woman approached the police and made certain allegations in her complaint, an official said. "On that basis, the FIR was registered and the case transferred to the Crime Branch. Earlier also, we had registered cases related to pornography in which an actress and some other persons were made accused," he said.

"We will probe the Raj Kundra case and find out is there is any link between this and pornography cases which we had registered earlier," the official said.



Kundra was booked under IPC sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292 and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays) besides relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, he added.

Further investigation was underway, the official added.





(With inputs from agencies)