Pics: Sara Ali Khan, beaches and bikinis... Maldives never looked more tempting!

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan sure knows how to holiday in style.



The 'Love Aaj Kal 2' actress has posted quite a few pictures on Instagram where she is currently vacationing with her girlfriends looking like a million bucks.

In one of the posts, Sara can be seen in a multi-coloured two-piece swimsuit showing off her hard-earned beach body. For the now viral shot, Sara left her hair open with a pair of sunglasses as the only piece of accessory.



Another carousal of pictures sees her posing with friend Kamya Arora: both in their swimsuits with the ocean playing the perfect background to their holiday pictures. The duo was also joined by another friend, Sara Vaisoha, who is part of one of the picturfes shared by the actress.

Sara also posted a time-lapse clip of clouds in motion in one of her posts on Instagram. She captioned it as, “Sky above, Sand Below. Sea around, Go with the Flow.”

Check out the posts here:

