Box Office: Tom Hardy's 'Venom 2' & Marvel's 'Shang Chi' are making all the money, globally!

Tom Hardy's got some loyal fans globally.



The Hollywood star's sequel to 'Venom' (2018), 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage', is reportedly set to cross making over $200 million at the American box office this weekend. Thus, becoming the second film to achieve this feat in the pandemic era after 'Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings', reports claim.

On Friday alone, the film raked in $199.7 million--with global collection being $427.3 million--and is expected to cross another $1 million on its home turf, becoming only the second movie to hit the $200-million mark amid Covid-19.



'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' was released by Sony Pictures.



Yet another movie doing phenomenally well at the box office is Marvel Studios' 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings', with a total earning of $224.2 million in North America (approx, as per reports).

Interestingly, both 'Shang-Chi' and 'Venom 2' got theaters-only releases, thereby clearly indicating that a theatre-first release is still the only sure-shot way to bring in the big bucks.



"There's a growing realization that the exclusive theatrical window works. It's not speculation anymore; it's fact. The only thing that's surprising is that it's surprising to people," Tom Rothman, Sony Motion Picture Group CEO, had previously told a news portal.



It is worth noting that Sony Pictures changed the release date of 'Venom 2' following the success of 'Shang-Chi' successful run at the box office in its opening weekend in September, which had surpassed all box-office predictions and went on to become the second-best debut of the pandemic. The first one being Scarlett Johansson's hybrid release, 'Black Widow'.



Tom Hardy-led 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' marked its own record as well: bringing in $90.1 million in its opening weekend, the biggest opening since the start of the pandemic era.

