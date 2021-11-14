Singer Chris Daughtry mourns death of his stepdaughter: 'Hurts so deeply'

'American Idol’ star Chris Daughtry is mourning the heartbreaking loss of his 25-year-old stepdaughter, Hannah.



The singer shared a heartfelt tribute for her daughter after she was found dead in her Fentress County, Tennessee, home by local police.



Sharing a picture of Hannah on his Instagram account, Chris wrote, "I am still processing the last 24 hours. I am absolutely devastated and Heartbroken," said Chris, 41.

"I just recently in the last week lost my mother to cancer but I was blessed with the chance to say goodbye and I was processing it privately," he continued. "We never got to say goodbye to our precious Hannah and it's another huge hit to our family."



"Thank you for all the kind words and condolences, They are truly felt and appreciated. I am now taking time to be present with my family as we attempt to heal from this series of devastating losses."

"Hannah, I love you and I miss you. I wish I could hold you. This hurts so deeply," the statement concluded.



Following the Sudden death of his daughter, Chris has postponed his current US tour.

"Due to the unexpected death of Chris and Deanna Daughtry's daughter, Hannah, all currently scheduled shows for the coming week for Daughtry have been postponed," Daughtry wrote in a statement on Instagram.



Hannah and her brother Griffin are Chris' wife Deanna's children from a previous relationship. Chris and Deanna, who have been married since 2000 also share twins Adalynn Rose and Noah James, 10.