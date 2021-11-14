Adam Driver calls Comic-Con 'scary' and is ‘not anxious to go again'

Adam Driver is calling Comic-Con 'scary'!



The actor who is busy promoting his upcoming movie 'House of Gucci' actor, recently shared his San Diego Comic-Con experience and revealed he found comic book convention to be scary and said he is “not anxious to go again”.

The actor, who recently appeared on Graham Norton show alongside his co-star Lady Gaga, revealed that he's not a big of the event for sure.



"Did you like (going to Comic-Con)?" the host asked. "No," Driver bluntly replied.



Driver added, “I didn’t like it. I didn’t know the rules. I couldn’t go out for a coffee without a mask in case I was recognized and when I opened my window there was a band playing the ‘Star Wars’ theme on repeat.''

''It was scary. And there are 2,000 people who are very devoted – there is a lot of energy. I saw what it was, and I am not anxious to go again.''



In the latest Sir Ridley Scott’s crime drama 'House Of Gucci', Adam is playing the role of Maurizio Gucci, who is murdered by his ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani, portrayed by Lady Gaga.



Further, the actor revealed that he first failed to get into the Juilliard School, a leading performing arts conservatory in New York City, and then took a completely different career path by joining the military.



Driver said: ''I tried to get into Julliard but didn’t, so drove all the way to California to be an actor but that didn’t work out.''



''I had made such a fuss about leaving and there I was back again! That’s when I joined the military. After that it was very clear that Julliard wasn’t that inaccessible, and I got in.'' Adam further told.