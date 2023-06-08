Shannen Doherty reveals breast cancer has spread to her brain

Shannen Doherty’s breast cancer has now spread to her brain. While she has been receiving treatment for terminal breast cancer, radiation therapy hasn’t helped much. In an emotional post on Instagram, Shannen shared a health update that a scan in early January had revealed “Mets” or metastasis in her brain.

In her post, Shannen wrote, “My fear is obvious. I am extremely claustrophobic and there was a lot going on in my life. But that fear…. The turmoil….. the timing of it all…. This is what cancer can look like.”

Shannen Doherty received supportive messages from peers in the industry

Shannen is best known for her roles in TV series like Charmed and Beverly Hills, 90201. As soon as she posted, her peers from the industry shared supportive messages. Selma Blair wrote, “This is a lot to take on, still again. And I am wishing for all the wise peace you have learned to find you in the terror moments. To know we are holding you. Love. All love.”