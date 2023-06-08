Shannen Doherty reveals breast cancer has spread to her brain
Fighting with cancer since some years now, Shannen shared an emotional post with a health update.
Shannen Doherty’s breast cancer has now spread to her brain. While she has been receiving treatment for terminal breast cancer, radiation therapy hasn’t helped much. In an emotional post on Instagram, Shannen shared a health update that a scan in early January had revealed “Mets” or metastasis in her brain.
In her post, Shannen wrote, “My fear is obvious. I am extremely claustrophobic and there was a lot going on in my life. But that fear…. The turmoil….. the timing of it all…. This is what cancer can look like.”
Shannen Doherty received supportive messages from peers in the industry
Shannen is best known for her roles in TV series like Charmed and Beverly Hills, 90201. As soon as she posted, her peers from the industry shared supportive messages. Selma Blair wrote, “This is a lot to take on, still again. And I am wishing for all the wise peace you have learned to find you in the terror moments. To know we are holding you. Love. All love.”
“Rooting for you, my irreplaceable friend,” said Kevin Smith, who directed her in the 1995 film Mallrats. “You have been such a fearless fighter your whole life, so it’s understandable to be a little scared from time to time. But when those moments pass, let that indomitable Doherty spirit take over anew. I love you so much, my Mallrat.”
“You are a warrior,” wrote actor Sarah Michelle Gellar.
Shannen Doherty is fighting a lengthy battle with cancer
Shannen Doherty was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015. At the time, she got a mastectomy, chemotherapy and radiation treatment. She announced she was in remission in 2017. Three years later, she was diagnosed with terminal breast cancer.
