Shannen Doherty 'dying of stage 4 terminal cancer'

In a sad news update from Hollywood, Shannen Doherty revealed that her cancer has returned and it’s at stage 4. This typically means that the cancer has progressed and has spread to different parts of her body.

Shannen made the revelation on ABC’s ‘Good Morning America’.

The American actress cum producer has also filed a suit against State Farm. In documents produced at the court, she explained her stage 4 cancer diagnosis as: “Plaintiff Shannen Doherty is dying of stage 4 terminal cancer.”

In the lawsuit filed last year, Shannen alleges that the insurance company has been extremely slow in paying out her $1.4 million claim over the “severe” fire and smoke damage her Malibu home sustained in the November 2018 Woolsey Fire. Her attorney claims that because of the insurance company, she has not been able to go back to her home where she would like to peacefully live out “her remaining years.”

Shannen Doherty expressed her desire to get “control of the narrative” over her diagnosis, which she knew would be revealed in the new court filings.

“It’s going to come out in a matter of days or a week that — I’m stage 4. So my cancer came back. And that’s why I’m here,” Doherty told ABC. “I don’t think I’ve processed it. It’s a bitter pill to swallow in a lot of ways.”

“I’d rather people hear it from me. I don’t want it to be twisted. I don’t want it to be a court document. I want it to be real and authentic. And I want to control the narrative. I want people to know from me.”