Shah Rukh Khan leaves fans awestruck with his eight-pack abs, daughter Suhana says, 'Uhhh my dad is 56'

Shah Rukh Khan is back!



Khan set the internet on fire after he unveiled his first look from the upcoming film ‘Pathaan’



The superstar, who is all set to mark his big-screen return with the much-awaited movie 'Pathan', proved that age is just a number for him as he flaunted his chiselled physique within the shirtless picture.



Shah Rukh flaunted his eight-pack abs in the recent picture. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Shah Rukh agar thoda Rukh bhi gaya toh Pathaan ko kaise rokoge.. Apps aur Abs sab bana dalunga….”

The actor's physique impressed all the fans and other celebrities, who were quick to drop compliments on the comment section. Even his daughter Suhana Khan couldn't stop herself from commenting on her dad's transformation at the age of 56.



Sharing the same photo on her Instagram account, she wrote, Uhhh my dad is 56...we are not allowed excuses 🥲 #pathaan



One of the users wrote, "I'M SPEECHLESS SIR," second commented, "How does he look so fit at 56,”, the third one wrote, "56 Y0 what? my heart is not strong enough for this."

Malaika Arora re-shared Shah Rukh Khan’s first look on her Instagram stories and wrote, “Uffff eternal fan gurl”.



The 'Zero' actor is busy shooting the film, also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead. The movie is being shot in Spain and several pictures from the set are going around on the internet.



'Pathaan' is slated to release on January 25 next year and there has been a lot of buzz around the film since the start as it will be his first release since the pandemic. The last we saw him was in ‘Zero’.