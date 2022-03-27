Sean Penn calls for Oscars boycott if Zelenskyy not invited to speak, vows to 'smelt' his trophies

Sean Penn is backing Amy Schumer's idea of having Zelensky at the Oscars ceremony.



There has been a lot of buzz around Ukraine's President Zelensky attending the Oscars, and now Penn is calling on Hollywood to Boycott the star-studded ceremony if Zelensky is not allowed to appear at the event.



Penn made the controversial remark in an interview with CNN host Jim Acosta on Saturday, a day ahead of the awards ceremony.

During the interview, Penn, the two-time Oscar-winning gave a message to the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences and threatened them that he will smash his two Oscar statues in the public if the 2022 event snubs Ukraine's president.



“I would encourage everyone involved to know, though it may be their moment, and I understand that, to celebrate their films, it is so much more their moment to shine and to protest and to boycott that Academy Awards,” the controversial actor said in an appearance on CNN Saturday afternoon.



''I myself, if it comes back to it, when I return, I will smelt mine in public,” Sean said.

He continued, “I pray that’s not what happened. I pray there have not been arrogant people who consider themselves representatives of the greater good who have decided not to check in with leadership in Ukraine. So I’m going to hope that’s not what happened, and I hope everyone walks out if it is.”



Penn was in the Ukrainian capital to shoot a documentary after the Russian invasion began, he has been constantly working and providing education and shelter for refugees in Poland.



Over the past month, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has made several appearances at different world platforms and raised the concern to end Russia's invasion as per the reports he has been in talks with the Academy to make a video appearance during Sunday’s broadcast of the Oscars ceremony.

However, Academy officials are still debating on the Ukrainian president's appearance on the show, as they are concerned over Oscars becoming politicised as the Russian invasion of Ukraine rages on.

So far, neither Zelensky's office nor the Academy, have formally commented on the claims, but ABC, which is broadcasting the show, is said to be in favour of Zelensky making a statement at the event.