Ukrainian president Zelensky to appear at the Oscars? Here's what we know so far

Oscars are just around the corner and this year's ceremony will be full of political statements for sure!



Over the past month, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has made several appearances at different world platforms and raised the concern to end Russia's invasion.



Now, as the reports, Zelensky is in talks with the Academy Awards to speak during Sunday's ceremony. Zelenskyy, a former actor, could appear at the Oscars - either via a live broadcast or taped message. However, Academy officials are still debating on the Ukrainian president's appearance on the show, as they are concerned over Oscars becoming politicised as the Russian invasion of Ukraine rages on.

Oscars 2022: Five things to watch at this year's awards ceremony



So far, neither Zelensky's office nor the Academy, have formally commented on the claims, but ABC, which is broadcasting the show, is said to be in favour of Zelensky making a statement at the event.

Did you know there's only one person named 'Oscar' who has won an Oscar



This report came after Oscars co-host Amy Schumer said she had pitched the idea of inviting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to appear via satellite, but she suggested that producers had rebuffed her. "It`s not me producing the Oscars," she said on 'The Drew Barrymore Show.'



Meanwhile, the live telecast would acknowledge the invasion, which has killed thousands and driven a quarter of Ukraine`s 44 million people from their homes.



"While we want the night to be fun and celebratory (and) we want it to be an escape, this is a tumultuous time around the world," producer Will Packer said.

Who votes for the Oscars, and how does it work? Find out inside



Although, Packer did not rule out an appearance by Zelenskyy. "The show is still in process, so that`s not something we would say definitively say one way or the other at this point," he said.



The ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine has been the major discussed topic at this year's film honour events, whether it's Bafta, Critics Choice Awards. Several stars addressed the ongoing conflict and called for peace amid Russia's attack on Ukraine. Meanwhile, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, who raised $35 million for the Ukrainian refugees, will make a statement during the awards show.