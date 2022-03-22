Oscars host Amy Schumer wanted President Zelensky to attend the awards ceremony

Oscar 2022 host Amy Schumer has revealed that she wanted Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to appear during the awards night which is scheduled to take place next Sunday.

Schumer appeared on Drew Barrymore's show and revealed that while she was keen to have President Zelensky appear at the Academy Awards via Satellite, the producers shot down her request.



“I think it’s a great opportunity to at least comment on a couple of things. I have some jokes that kind of highlight the sort of current condition,” added Schumer.



"I mean, there are so many awful things happening that it seems hard to focus on which one."



“I actually pitched, I wanted to find a way to have Zelenskyy satellite in or make a tape or something just because there are so many eyes on the Oscars,” Schumer said, noting that her idea was rejected by producers.

"I am not afraid to go there,” she added, “but it’s not me producing the Oscars."

Schumer will be co-hosting the awards night along with fellow comedians Wanda Skyes and Regina King. The announcement was made by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences only two weeks ago. The Academy has been hosting the ceremony without a host for the last three years.