Did you know there's only one person named 'Oscar' who has won an Oscar

The Oscars are touted as Hollywood’s biggest night, and the annual gala generates ample buzz to keep film enthusiasts awake till the final night. The final countdown for the 94th Academy awards has begun and here we got you one thing that you might not be knowing.



Since 1927, the Academy Awards has given the prestigious golden trophy to actors, actresses, directors and has generated some remarkable moments that can never be forgotten. But aside from watching the show and your favourite celebrity walking the red carpet, how else can you celebrate Hollywood's biggest night of the year? By doing trivia with anyone who's just the Oscar fan like you!

Did you know in 94 years of history only one man named Oscar has won the trophy, ironically Oscar Hammerstein II is the only person named Oscar to ever win the Academy. He has been nominated twice for the award, and both the times he took the trophy home.



Hammerstein first won in 1942 with composer Jerome Kern for the song 'The Last Time I Saw Paris' and snagged a second win not long after at the first win, in 1946 for 'It Might As Well Be Spring' from the film 'State Fair' with his longtime collaborator Richard Rodgers, with whom Hammerstein had a string of Broadway musical mega-hits.



He is best known for his collaborations with composer Richard Rodgers, as the duo Rodgers and Hammerstein, whose musicals include 'Oklahoma!', 'Carousel', 'South Pacific', 'The King and I', and 'The Sound of Music'.

In his career spanning 40 years, he has co-written over 850 songs, has helped bring the American musical to new maturity by popularizing musicals that focused on stories and character rather than the lighthearted entertainment that the musical had been known for beforehand.



Interestingly, several other Oscars have picked up Oscar nominations throughout the years but haven't gotten lucky as Hammer, according to the official Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences database Sound director Oscar Lagerstrom, Oscar Homolka, Oscar Millard, Oscar Brodney among others who have bagged the nom for the prestigious trophy in the past.