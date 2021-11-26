Sexism, ageism and misogyny: Madonna slams Instagram for removing her racy photos

Madonna is calling out Instagram!



The pop star recently slammed the photo-sharing platform for removing her risque bedroom pictures.



The 63-year-old superstar reposted a series of racy photos of herself in bed on Thursday (November 25), after they were taken down by the platform due to nudity concerns.



In the pictures, the singer is posing on a bed and wearing black lingerie and fishnets, and this time she used a heart emoji to cover up her left breast.

The same pictures were posted by her before without the emoji. In the caption of her latest post, she explained that “Instagram took down without warning or notification”.

"I'm reposting photographs Instagram took down without warning or notification….. The reason they gave my management that does not handle my account was that a small portion of my nipple was exposed," she wrote in the caption.



She continued, "It is still astounding to me that we live in a culture that allows every inch of a woman's body to be shown except a nipple. As if that is the only part of a woman's anatomy that could be sexualized. The nipple that nourishes the baby!"

The hitmaker added, "Can't a man's nipple be experienced as erotic ??!! And what about a woman's ass which is never censored anywhere. Giving thanks that I have managed to maintain my sanity through four decades of censorship…… sexism……ageism and misogyny," she added.



Referring to Thanksgiving which the USA is celebrating today, she added: ''Perfectly timed with the lies we have been raised to believe about the pilgrims peacefully breaking bread with the Native American Indians when they landed on Plymouth Rock! God bless America 🇺🇸 ♥️❌ #artistsareheretodisturbthepeace,'' she concluded her post.



The post has garnered massive support from her fans.