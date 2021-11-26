'Jurassic Park' star Sam Neill roped in courtroom drama series ‘The Twelve’

‘Jurassic Park’ star Sam Neill will next be seen in TV drama series ‘The Twelve’. It is due to begin production next week.

Sam Neill joins a long list of actors in the series -- Marta Dusseldorp, Kate Mulvaney, Brooke Satchwell, and Hazem Shammas.

It will be a 10-part series which is adapted from the Belgian crime series of the same name. The Twelve follows 12 jurors – ordinary Australians with struggles of their own – who are tasked with deciding the case of a woman (Mulvaney) accused of killing a child.

Sam Neill will play a lawyer involved in the case.

The courtroom drama is being produced by Warner Bros. Television International Australia, in partnership with Easy Tiger, with major production investment from Screen Australia, in association with Foxtel, as well as financial support from Screen NSW.