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SEVENTEEN's Joshua to represent group at UNESCO event in Paris- Details inside

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: Jun 16, 2026, 18:57 IST | Updated: Jun 16, 2026, 18:57 IST
SEVENTEEN's Joshua to represent group at UNESCO event in Paris- Details inside

Joshua of SEVENTEEN Photograph: (X)

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SEVENTEEN member Joshua will be reportedly presenting his group at a UNESCO event in Paris. The k-pop idol will be part of a youth-focused event. Read to know more.  

South Korean boy band SEVENTEEN, consisting of thirteen members, are grabbing headlines for all the right reasons. The group, which has a long-standing partnership with UNESCO that focuses on goodwill of youth, will reportedly be presented by one of their members, Joshua, at an upcoming scheduled event in Paris.

What is the UNESCO event in Paris all about?

Member of SEVENTEEN, Joshua, will be delivering a speech at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris next week, as per the report of The Korea Times. He will be at the event as a youth goodwill ambassador of the organisation. His agency also stated it. The appearance at the event will be on June 25, and it will be part of the Going Together – For Youth Creativity & Well-Being programme, a global youth initiative launched jointly by Seventeen and UNESCO, according to Pledis Entertainment.

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The event will be attended by UNESCO Director-General Khaled El-Enany and livestreamed on the organisation's official YouTube channel. For the unversed, SEVENTEEN was appointed a youth goodwill ambassador for UNESCO in 2024 and donated $1 million to establish a global youth fund.

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The fund supports projects aimed at strengthening youth confidence and resilience through music, arts and sports, fostering creative youth communities and promoting mental health. Reportedly, last year, the group also donated proceeds from a charity auction to mark the International Youth Day.

All about SEVENTEEN

SEVENTEEN was formed by Pledis Entertainment, and the group consists of 13 members: S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino. Seventeen is considered a "self-producing" idol group, with the members involved in songwriting, music production, and choreographing, among other aspects of their music and performances.

They made their debut in 2015 and have delivered several hit tracks, including HOT, Super, VERY NICE, Cheers to Youth, MAESTRO, LALALI, Don't Wanna Cry, Ready to Love, Darl+ing , Pretty U, Left & Right and Clap, among others.

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Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera

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Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera is currently serving as a senior sub-editor at Wion. She is an avid follower of Hollywood, K-pop and K-dramas. She loves uncovering stories beyond glitz and gl...Read More

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