While much in the new Netflix docuseries Sean Combs: The Reckoning is already known to those who follow P Diddy’s multiple legal cases, there are some shocking revelations that could change the course of some court hearings and investigations into the jailed hip hop mogul. Executive-produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, the Netflix docuseries presents previously unseen material beyond earlier documentaries and public allegations on Combs, once known as Puff Daddy, who is currently serving a 50-month jail sentence. These include exclusive footage, private journals, LAPD archives, anonymous affidavits, insider testimony, and never-before-aired interviews. Here is a total recap.

Never-seen footage from days before Combs’ 2024 arrest

Much of the docuseries, released on December 2, is built around candid self-recordings of Combs just prior to his September 2024 arrest. The filmmakers state the footage was obtained lawfully, despite Combs’ lawyers alleging otherwise. In the footage, Combs appears anxious, discussing ongoing probes and lawsuits against him with his lawyers, plans to move large sums of his assets, and allegedly showing discomfort with physical contact with fellow Black individuals during a visit to Harlem, New York.

Bad Boy Records cofounder Kirk Burrowes’ private journals from the 1990s

Kirk Burrowes presents handwritten journals from his time at Bad Boy Records, documenting alleged internal conflicts. He claims Combs attempted to rewrite Biggie Small’s (Notorious B.I.G) contract after the rapper’s murder— something Burrowes refused, leading to his dismissal. He also alleges Combs billed Biggie’s expensive funeral to the rapper’s own estate.

Allegations of abuse toward Combs’ mother, Janice

A childhood friend recounts that Combs verbally and physically abused his mother after the 1991 City College crowd-surge tragedy. However, Janice Combs has publicly denied these claims.

Alleged 2005 affidavit from Aubrey O'Day concerning her own sexual assault

The docuseries shows Aubrey O’Day reading, for the first time, a 2005 affidavit from a witness who claimed she the singer being drugged and sexually assaulted while unconscious. O’Day also presents messages she says were sexually coercive, allegedly sent by Combs during her time in Danity Kane, formed by Combs during his Make the Band reality show, from which O'Day was eventually ousted.

Testimony from a sex worker about long-term “freak-off” events with Combs and Cassie Ventura

A male sex worker appears before the camera, claiming to have participated for eight years in annual “freak-off” events allegedly organised by Combs and his then-partner Cassie Ventura. His interview includes allegations of drug use, exploitation, semen collection, and witnessing violence.

Producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones' sex assault claims

Jones claims he was never paid for his work on one of Combs’ albums and alleges he captured video evidence of hidden cameras in bathrooms and bedrooms inside Combs’ Florida mansion. He also alleges, on camea, of having been drugged and sexually assaulted during the project, and claims that a shooting on the property was covered up.

Allegation that Combs offered a bounty for killing Tupac Shakur and possible links to Biggie’s murder

The documentary includes footage of a 2008 police interview with gang member Duane “Keffe D” Davis, who claimed Combs offered a one-million-dollar bounty to kill Tupac Shakur and Suge Knight, the owner of Death Row Records. It also repeats alerady known allegations that Combs pressured Biggie to go to Los Angeles despite security concerns, cancelling a UK trip that Biggie preferred. Combs has consistently denied all such allegations.

How these revelations may affect legal actions involving Combs

The documentary appears to suggest that, despite more than 100 lawsuits over the years, only a small fraction of Combs’ alleged behaviour has reached public view. If more plaintiffs come forward with supporting evidence, there could be additional civil suits and potentially expanded investigations. Combs’ legal team maintains that the documentary is biased and was released to sway public opinion.

Potential effect on murder investigations of Tupac Shakur and Biggie Smalls

Detective Greg Kading’s interview and the full airing of Keffe D’s 2008 police testimony could prompt re-interviews of witnesses in the Tupac case, particularly with Keffe D scheduled to stand trial in 2026. While Combs is not expected to face new charges from these materials, the documentary revives allegations that have long circulated in hip-hop scene. The LAPD may also face renewed pressure to revisit the 1997 Biggie Smalls murder investigation. Biggie’s estate could consider civil action based on financial misconduct allegations raised by Burrowes, such as funeral billing and the alleged attempt to rewrite contracts posthumously. A reopened case could lead to new subpoenas targeting former Bad Boy Records insiders.

Overall, the documentary adds new allegations, clarifications, and contradictions to an already vast and highly contested body of claims surrounding Sean Combs, many of which are still unproven.