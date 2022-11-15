Saturday Night Live, Dave Chappelle come under fire for 'popularising antisemitism'

Looks like the popular show Saturday Night Live is facing flak for giving controversial star Kanye West ‘Ye’ a platform to voice antisemitic remarks. Dave Chappelle spent a considerably large time giving his thoughts on Ye’s remarks on the Jewish community which many have not found too funny.

Last weekend, Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt criticised the show, accusing it of “popularising antisemitism.” Parts in the monologue that have not gone down too well are Dave Chappelle saying Ye broke “the show business … rules of perception: If they’re Black, then it’s a gang. If they’re Italian, it’s a mob. But if they’re Jewish, it’s a coincidence and you should never speak about it.”

The comedian said he understood how somebody could “adopt the delusion” that Jewish people “run show business. It’s not a crazy thing to think. But it’s a crazy thing to say out loud in a climate like this.”

Dave Chappelle Monologue!

Part 2 pic.twitter.com/9ZDye3SNPU — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) November 13, 2022 ×

Before the monologue, Chappelle unfolded a piece of paper and said, “I denounce antisemitism in all its forms, and I stand with my friends in the Jewish community” and then jokingly added, “And that, Kanye, is how you buy yourself some time.”

Jonathan Greenblatt slammed the monologue and took to Twitter to write, “We shouldn’t expect @DaveChappelle to serve as society’s moral compass, but disturbing to see @nbcsnl not just normalize but popularize #antisemitism. Why are Jewish sensitivities denied or diminished at almost every turn? Why does our trauma trigger applause?”

Meanwhile, Dave Chappelle’s monologue has garnered 3.2 million views in less than 24 hours on YouTube. This is more than any other Saturday Night Live video since last May.

