Dave Chappelle delivers controversial monologue on 'SNL'; mocks Kanye West and others

American comedian Dave Chappelle delivered a 15-minute-long monologue on the sixth episode of 'Saturday Night Live' season 48 amid controversy over his anti-trans jokes. He used his time on the stage to talk about current events and issues but didn't directly mention the fallout from his 2021 Netflix special 'The Closer', which was criticised as sexist, homophobic and transphobic. Other than mocking Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, for his anti-Semitic remarks, he spoke about Kyrie Irving, the midterm elections and the persistence of former President Donald Trump.

During the first stretch of his monologue, he spoke about Kanye West's anti-Semitic remarks and read a prepared statement. "Before I start tonight, I wanted to read a brief statement that I prepared: 'I renounce anti-Semitism in all its forms, and stand with my friends in the Jewish community.' And that, Kanye, is how you buy yourself some time."

The comedian then proceeded to tell jokes about Ye's antisemitism scandal and American basketball player Kyrie Irving's recent anti-Semitic tweet and apology. Check out the viral video below.

Dave Chappelle Monologue!

Part 1 pic.twitter.com/cSpm6EtCCy — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) November 13, 2022

Chappelle then pivoted to other topics. Speaking about the midterm election in the US, he ridiculed Herschel Walker, the Republican nominee for Senate in Georgia who is headed to a runoff contest against Democratic nominee Sen. Raphael Warnock. "I don't want to speak badly of him, because he's Black," Chapelle said while referring to Walker. "But I have to admit, he's observably stupid."

Chappelle then shared why he believes Donald Trump is popular among voters in places like Ohio. He described the former president as an "honest liar".

"He was loved because people in Ohio have never seen anyone like him," Chappelle said. "He’s an honest liar. He said, 'I know the system is rigged because I use it.'"

The 49-year-old then ended his set by saying: "I thank you for your support and I hope they don't take anything away from me - whoever they are."

Dave Chappelle Monologue!

Part 2 pic.twitter.com/9ZDye3SNPU — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) November 13, 2022

Also read: World Diabetes Day: Nick Jonas lists out four symptoms of Type 1 diabetes

For those unaware, Chappelle faced backlash last year for his comments about the transgender community on his Netflix show 'The Closer'. Hundreds of LGBTQ activists and Netflix workers had marched outside the company's Los Angeles headquarters to protest the special.