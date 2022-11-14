World Diabetes Day: Nick Jonas lists out four symptoms of Type 1 diabetes

Nick Jonas opened up about his Type 1 Diabetes diagnosis recently to make World Diabetes Day which is observed on November 14. Jonas took to Instagram to share an awareness video and listed out the four signs that indicate if a person is suffering from the condition.



Jonas has battled Type 1 diabetes since childhood has spoken about the illness before as well. In his latest video, Jonas said that excessive thirst, weight loss, frequent urination and irritability are just some of the common signs he experienced before being diagnosed.



"The 4 signs I showed before I was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes," the video text read before Jonas began pointing to the symptoms.

In the video, Jonas encouraged others experiencing similar symptoms to see the signs so they too can receive a diagnosis and the proper health care to manage and survive the condition.



"I had 4 signs that I was living with Type 1 diabetes: excessive thirst, weight loss, frequent urination, and irritability. These can be recognized as common signs of Type 1 diabetes. I’m sharing my signs so that others can #SeeTheSigns," Jonas captioned the clip. "Join me and share yours #SeeTheSigns #T1D #WorldDiabetesDay @beyondtype1."

The video was reposted by the singer's wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas on her Instagram page.



Jonas has candidly spoken about battling the disease his entire life. Jonas mentioned how Priyanka and he navigated it from the beginning of their relationship.



"It's such a big part of my life and has been for so long that, obviously, it was something that I wanted to share with her and include her in that journey," Jonas had said in an earlier interview.