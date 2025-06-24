/Sardaar Ji 3 row: Diljit Dosanjh shares cryptic note post facing backlash for casting of Pakistani actress Hania Aamir

Diljit Dosanjh's name has been grabbing headlines ever since the release of the Sardaar Ji 3 trailer, which has caused backlash due to the casting of Pakistani actress Hania Aamir amid India-Pakistan tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack. Although the makers of the film have decided not to release it in India, Diljit is still being slammed for choosing film first over the nation. Now, the actor and singer has shared a cryptic note amid this.

Diljit Dosanjh's cryptic post amid Sardaar Ji 3 row

Diljit Dosanjh took to his official Instagram handle and shared a note that is in context to his upcoming movie Punjab 95 which has been delayed for various reasons. The movie was scheduled to release in February this year, but due to censorship hurdles, it got delayed. The post read, "Censored before release' and now it is hinting at this subtle reaction to the ongoing controversy surrounding Sardaar Ji 3.

For the unversed, Punjab 95 is an upcoming Punjabi-language biographical film helmed by Honey Tehran. It is based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra. It is produced by RSVP movies and stars Diljit Dosanjh, Arjun Rampal, and Suvinder Vicky among others. The story showcases Khalra's work investigating police brutality and extrajudicial killings during Punjab's militancy era and his efforts to expose the illegal cremations of Sikh youth.

Will Diljit Dosanjh be banned from working in India? FWICE responds

Diljit Dosanjh's upcoming film Sardaar Ji 3 featuring Pakistani actress Hania Aamir has sparked outrage among netizens and many have even demanded to boycott him despite his fanbase. Post this, FWICE (Federation of Western India Cine Employees) has stated that Diljit has hurt the Indian sentiments and disrespected the nation by collaborating with a Pakistani actor.

However, the producer of the movie has defended the move by stating that the film was shot before the terrorist attack that took place in Jammu & Kashmir. The singer has yet to directly react to the controversy.