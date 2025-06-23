/Sardaarji 3 to not get an India release, FWICE demands a complete ban on Diljit Dosanjh’s future projects

Diljit Dosanjh starer Sardaarji 3 is courting controversy over the inclusion of Pakistani actress Hania Amir. On Sunday night, as Diljit Dosanjh shared the trailer of the film, the actor faced severe backlash as the trailer prominently features Dosanjh along with Hania Amir. The casting choice has been called insensitive, owing to the heightened geo-political conflict between India and Pakistan post Pahalgam terror attack and the subsequent Operation Sindoor.

Sardaarji 3 will not release in India

The trailer prompted severe criticism for Dosanjh as fans flooded his comment section dissing him for working with the Pakistani star amid heightened cross-border tensions. Meanwhile, as backlash and criticism mounted on Dosanjh, the actor-singer announced that the film would not be released in India, aiming only for an “overseas release”, scheduled for June 27.

FWICE demands ban on all Diljit Dosanjh projects

BN Tiwari, President of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE),has demanded a ban on all future projects of Diljit Dosanjh. In a statement shared with Hindustan Times, Tiwari accused Dosanjh of hurting Indian sentiments.



“By working with a Pakistani actor, Diljit has hurt Indian sentiments. He has disrespected the sentiments of the nation and insulted the sacrifice of our brave soldiers. His preference for Pakistani talent over Indian artists raises serious questions about his loyalty and priorities,” Tiwari said.



“Diljit working with a Pakistani actor is something we are not ready to overlook. We have called for a strict ban on all upcoming films, songs, or any other sort of projects,” he continued, adding that the same will apply to all the producers ofSardaar Ji 3.



Diljit is a global artist and was on a multi-city India tour last year with his Dil Luminati Tour. Apart from acting, Diljit is also a well-known singer-musician.



Tiwari mentioned that the union had previously reached out to the makers of the film, requesting an explanation. “Humne letter de diya tha, ko jawab nahi aaya. Ab seedha ban karenge (We gave them a letter but didn’t get a response from the team. Now, we will directly ban them).”

Earlier this month, FWICE had requested the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to withhold certification to blockSardaar Ji 3’s release in India.



The move comes weeks after another film, Abeer Gulaal, was banned from India release. The film stars Vaani Kapoor and Pakistani actor Fawad Khan and was scheduled to release in May in India. However, the film’s overseas release was also postponed indefinitely over Indo-Pak tensions.