Published: May 15, 2025, 09:03 IST | Updated: May 15, 2025, 09:03 IST

Story highlights Diljit Dosanjh exits No Entry , citing creative differences, altering the anticipated star lineup with Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor in this Bollywood sequel.

According to a new report, Diljit Dosanjh has walked out of his upcoming Bollywood movie No Entry 2 over creative differences. The movie is a sequel to the 2005 hit comedy No Entry, and Diljit was expected to co-star with Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, and Arjun Kapoor.

No Entry was one of the biggest hits of 2005 and was a remake of the 2002 Tamil film Charlie Chaplin. The movie grossed a whopping 75 crores($8.7 million) worldwide against a budget of 20 crores($2.3 million).

A source close to Diljit Dosanjh spoke to Filmfare and said, "Diljit was very excited to collaborate with Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor. But over the last few weeks, he couldn't align with the film's creative ideas. That's why he's decided to leave the project because of creative differences."

If the report turns out to be true, the makers of the movie will have to find a replacement before the project goes on floors this October. The movie is also speculated to have a cameo by Salman Khan, reprising his role from the original.

Anees Bazmee, who helmed the original, will be returning to direct, and Boney Kapoor will be producing the sequel. Tamannaah Bhatia is also rumoured to be a part of the cast.