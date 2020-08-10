Sarah Hyland, Wells Adams celebrate what would have been their wedding day

American actor Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams did not let their intended wedding day pass without a minor celebration. The love birds celebrated what would have been their wedding day wearing white ensembles.

According to a magazine, on Saturday, the engaged stars dressed in white and pretended to exchange wedding vows at a vineyard to mark what was supposed to be their wedding date, before it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hyland began the caption of her post, "A couple, a pandemic, & a postponed wedding: A series.We were supposed to get married today. Instead.we took pictures and drank wine. I love you to Pluto & back @wellsadams."The 29-year-old `Modern Family` actor also shared a photo on her Instagram story of the couple wearing matching Mr. and Mrs. face masks."On our wedding day...we didn`t get married. Also...#wearadamnmask," she wrote.

The 36-year-old TV star Adams also shared a photo from the vineyard that showed him grabbing his fiance`s back as Hyland jokingly stuck her tongue out while wearing a straw hat decorated with a veil with the words "Bride To Be."

"We were supposed to get married today. We didn`t. But I still got to grab a butt. So, ya know, still pretttty cool," the `Bachelor in Paradise` star wrote. As the magazine reported, Hyland and Adams, who got engaged last July in Fiji, recently postponed their nuptials due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.