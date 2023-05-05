Sanya Malhotra starrer Kathal is a case of missing jackfruits

Sanya Malhotra starrer Kathal released its teaser today. In the teaser video, Sanya’s character, a young police officer named Mahima Basor, is seen investigating the case of stolen jackfruits from an MLA’s home. Directed by filmmaker Yashowardhan Mishra, Kathal is produced by Sikhya Entertainment and Balaji Telefilms.

The Netflix film will premiere on May 19. Besides Sanya Malhotra, Kathal also stars Anantvijay Joshi, Gurpal Singh, Neha Saraf, Vijay Raaz, and Rajpal Yadav. While Anantvijay is a fellow cop, Rajpal plays a journalist who is out to get the scoop on how jackfruits have gone missing. Set in the fictional town called Moba, the story follows Vijay as a politician named Pateria who lodges a complaint with the police.

Watch the teaser here:

The police try to trick the politician's family by replacing the fruits, but they insist that this is not their prize-winning fruit. It is now left to the police officers to find out what’s happening.

Written by Yashowardhan and Ashok Mishra, the film is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Guneet Monga, and Achin Jain.

Sanya was last seen in HIT: The First Case with Rajkummar Rao in 2022. She next has Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan. Another project is Vicky Kaushal starrer Sam Bahadur directed by Meghna Gulzar.

