/Salman Khan praises Arab cinema ahead of 7 Dogs release, says ‘Indian audiences will enjoy it’

Salman Khan is gearing up for the release of 7 Dogs, an action film that brings together actors and filmmakers from several parts of the world. The project features Egyptian actors Karim Abdel-Aziz and Ahmed Ezz in lead roles, with Salman, Sanjay Dutt, Monica Bellucci and Giancarlo Esposito appearing in pivotal roles.

Ahead of the film’s release, Salman spoke about why the project was special for him.

Salman Khan praises 7 Dogs

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During a conversation with Variety India, he shared that 7 Dogs has been mounted as a large-scale theatrical spectacle, and credited co-writer Turki Alalshikh and directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah for bringing an international approach to the film.



"7 Dogs is a big-screen film in every sense. The scale, the action, the world they’ve created, it’s all very grand. Turki and the team have backed it on a huge scale, and Adil and Bilall have brought their experience of making international action films into it," Salman said.

Salman Khan also said that he is impressed by the evolution of Arab cinema. "What I also found exciting was seeing the ambition and energy of Arab cinema today, and how it is opening itself up to a global audience without losing its own identity."

For the actor, 7 Dogs is more than just an international action entertainer. "I really enjoyed being part of a project that brings together different cultures and film industries," he added.

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"Indians will enjoy"

He also believes the combination of entertainment and action makes the film worth experiencing in theatres. "I think Indian audiences will enjoy it because it’s fresh, it’s entertaining and it’s the kind of film you want to experience in a theatre. It has a truly international feel, and I’m happy to have been a part of it."

About 7 Dogs

Directed by Belgian filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, who are known for Bad Boys for Life and Bad Boys: Ride or Die, 7 Dogs is said to be one of the most expensive Arabic-language productions in cinema history, mounted on a reported budget of $40 million.

Backed by Turki Al-Sheikh, chairman of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority, and funded via Riyadh Season, the film was largely shot at Al-Hosn Big Time Studios in Riyadh.