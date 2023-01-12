SAG Awards 2023 nominations announced, 'The Banshees of Inisherin’ and ‘Everything Everywhere’ lead the list

The nominations for the much-coveted 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards were announced on Wednesday, and as expected, 'The Banshees of Inisherin' and 'Everything, Everywhere All at Once' once again dominated the nominations list of the award, with 5 nods each. Steven Spielberg, who won big at the Golden Globes for his coming-of-age drama 'The Fabelmans,' also bagged SAG nominations in top categories, including best performance by a male actor in a leading role for Paul Dano.

Considered a precursor to the Oscars, the winners of the SAG Awards are chosen by the members of the SAG-AFTRA acting union.



The ceremony will be held on February 26 (Sunday) and will be available to watch live on Netflix’s YouTube channel.



Here's the full list of nominees -



Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series



Steve Carrell - 'The Patient'



Taron Egerton - 'Black Bird'



Sam Elliott - '1883'



Paul Walter Hauser - 'Black Bird'



Evan Peters - 'Dahmer'



Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series



Emily Blunt - 'The English'



Jesica Chastain - 'George and Tammy'



Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series



Anthony Carrigan - 'Barry'



Bill Hader - 'Barry'



Steve Martin - 'Only Murders in the Building'



Martin Short - 'Only Murders in the Building'



Jeremy Allen White - 'The Bear'



Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series



Christina Applegate - 'Dead to Me'



Rachel Brosnahan - 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'



Quinta Brunson - 'Abbott Elementary'



Jenna Ortega - 'Wednesday'



Jean Smart - 'Hacks'



Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series



'Abbott Elementary'



'Barry'



'The Bear'



'Hacks'



'Only Murders in the Building'



Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series



Jonathan Banks - 'Better Call Saul'



Jason Bateman - 'Ozark'



Jeff Bridges - 'The Old Man'



Bob Odenkirk - 'Better Call Saul'



Adam Scott 'Severance'



Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series



'Better Call Saul'



'The Crown'



'Ozark'



'Severance'



'The White Lotus'



Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role



Angela Bassett - 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'



Hong Chau - 'The Whale'



Kerry Condon - 'The Banshees of Inisherin'



Jamie Lee Curtis - 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'



Stephanie Hsu - 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'



Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role



Cate Blanchett - 'Tár'



Viola Davis - 'The Woman King'



Ana de Armas - 'Blonde'



Danielle Deadwyler - 'Till'



Michelle Yeoh - 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'