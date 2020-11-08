Sacha Baron Cohen mocks Donald Trump's defeat: 'You’re out of work'

Sacha Baron Cohen and Donald Trump feud is never-ending. The United States 2020 results are announced and Joe Biden takes the United States command by dethroning Trump, and this served as a perfect time for Cohen to take their feud a step forward.



Taking a sly dig at Trump defeat in the election, the 'Borat' actor wrote, ''Donald – you’re out of work and I know I offered you a job. But your performance this past week was tragic and sad, Offer rescinded."

In the tweet, the comedian and actor referred to their previous social media interaction where Trump, criticized his movie 'Borat' and called him 'creepy', 'Phony' guy. By hitting back at the Trump in a sarcastic tweet, calling him a "racist buffoon and also said the Trump will be 'needing a job' after the election.



''Donald—I appreciate the free publicity for 'Borat'! I admit I don’t find you funny either. But yet the whole world laughs at you, I’m always looking for people to play racist buffoons, and you’ll need a job after Jan. 20. Let’s talk!'', he tweeted.

Last month, Trump was asked by reporters, have you seen the Rudy Giuliani's (Trump's lawyer) appearance in Borat Subsequent movie clip, that shows, lawyer Rudy Giuliani in a hotel room with a young woman acting as a journalist.

Trump told reporters, that he didn't know what happened with Giuliani. ''But, you know, years ago he tried to scam me,'' Trump said of Baron Cohen. ''No way. This guy is phoney''. ''I don't find him funny'' Trump said, adding, ''To me, he's a creep.''