Joe Biden wins, celebrities who supported him for the presidential election
The battle is finally over, and all the Americans got their next commander in chief Joe Biden, the 46th President of United States. Over the months, so many celebrities have publicly supported Biden-Harris for the election; check out the list.
Dwayne Johnson revealed his choice in the 2020 presidential election. Taking to his Twitter handle, The Rock confirmed that he will be endorsing former Vice President/President candidate for 2020 elections Joe Biden and Democratic Vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston has been quite outspoken about her choice in US election 2020. By looking at her social media updates, in which she kept on sharing the work of President candidate Joe Biden it is pretty much clear about 'Friends' alum choice in the forthcoming election. Aniston is also one the partners is 'When We All Vote', the youth-oriented voter registration organization backed by Michelle Obama.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift was definitely with Joe Biden. Earlier she took to Twitter to reveal her recent interview with V Magazine and wrote, ''I spoke to @vmagazine about why I’ll be voting for Joe Biden for president. So apt that it’s come out on the night of the VP debate. Gonna be watching and supporting @KamalaHarris by yelling at the tv a lot. And I also have custom cookies."
(Photograph:Twitter)
Billy Porter
Back in April, Billy Porter showed his support to Joe Biden during a virtual rally. "We need to elect a steady, experienced leader to guide us through this storm and forward. Someone with decency, character and empathy whose own life has taught him to persevere," Porter had said.
(Photograph:Twitter)
John Legend
John Legend took to twitter to share which side he is choosing in November, ''I'm excited to be performing at this year's @DemConvention in support of @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris! And don't forget to register to vote! #DemConvention''
(Photograph:Twitter)
Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson
Hollywood power couple Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson have lent their financial support to Joe Biden by donating money to his campaign. Recently Joe and Hanks joined hands for a fundraising event together.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Cardi B
Rapper Cardi B has been quite open about her support for Joe Biden. "I want a president who makes me feel secure. I want a president who understands the pain of the people. I want a president who is going to give us answers," the WAP singer told to an agency.
"Those people that he caters to, he's not going to do anything for them. It's not like Republicans are getting better housing," she continued. "It's not like Republicans are getting better benefits. They're not. He's not doing anything for anybody. He's just saying things that appease the same people."
(Photograph:Twitter)
File image of Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez
Celebrity couple Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have shown their support for the 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden."For me, it's unifying the nation again. Getting rid of this hate, thinking about my kids walking around in a world where you know it's OK to be racist or prejudiced because our administration says it's OK'', Lopez said in the video.
(Photograph:AFP)
Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt supported Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in the US election 2020, as by extending his support, Oscar-winning actor took part in Biden latest campaign ad. 'Once upon a time in Hollywood' star narrated a commercial in which he calls Biden a ''President For All Americans''.