Sacha Baron Cohen responds to Donald Trump 'unfunny creep' comment: I don't find you funny either

Sacha Baron Cohen responded to President Donald Trump recent comment on him saying he's not funny and is 'creepy' and a 'phony guy'.



By sharing an article, Cohen thanks Trump for the free movie publicity he had done for his recently released movie 'Borat', ''Donald—I appreciate the free publicity for 'Borat'! I admit I don’t find you funny either. But yet the whole world laughs at you, I’m always looking for people to play racist buffoons, and you’ll need a job after Jan. 20. Let’s talk!'', he tweeted.



On Friday, Trump was asked by reporters, have you seen the Rudy Giuliani's appearance in Borat Subsequent movie clip, that shows, lawyer Rudy Giuliani in a hotel room with a young woman acting as a journalist.



Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One, that he didn't know what happened with Giuliani. ''But, you know, years ago he tried to scam me,'' Trump said of Baron Cohen. ''No way. This guy is phony''. ''I don't find him funny'' Trump said, adding, ''To me, he's a creep.''



This is not the first time when Cohen and Trump have interacted publicly. In 2018, Cohen trolled the US president, after he referred to the actor as a 'third-grade character' who 'needs to learn about funny.'



Sacha's recent outing 'Borat' sequel is currently streaming on Amazon Prime.