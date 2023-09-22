Rupert Murdoch steps down: Social media abuzz with Succession memes and jokes as Lachlan takes over

In a real-life twist reminiscent of HBO's Succession, Rupert Murdoch, media magnate, announced his departure as chairman of News Corp and Fox Corporation, passing the torch to his eldest son, Lachlan Murdoch. The announcement, made on September 21, had fans drawing uncanny parallels between the Murdoch family's corporate drama and the hit TV series.

Murdoch, a media industry giant, is set to become chairman emeritus for both companies in mid-November. He remains committed to engaging with news and ideas but in different roles. The decision marks a pivotal moment in the Murdoch family's history, where Rupert's children have often followed in his footsteps, working for the family business.

The creators of Succession drew inspiration from families like the Murdochs, Redstones, and Mercers. The show's portrayal of the power struggles within the fictional Roy family mirrors the real-life Murdoch dynamics, making for a fascinating exploration of corporate power.

Jesse Armstrong, the show's creator, clarified that while they drew inspiration from real-life influences, Succession isn't a direct representation of any specific family.

He told The New York Times in 2019, “The amazing thing about this stuff is that it’s everywhere. Sumner Redstone’s family. The Mercers. The Murdochs. Conrad Black. Sometimes people have said, it’s really about these people, isn’t it? It’s based on them. And: No. We read widely and we do take elements of stuff."

As Succession wrapped up its fourth season with numerous Emmy nominations, fans on social media couldn't resist connecting the show to Lachlan Murdoch's ascent. Some playfully declared Lachlan's takeover as the true finale, saying, "Succession finally ended today. Lachlan Murdoch 'won'."

Lachlan Murdoch taking over Fox is a beautiful story for everyone who felt bad for Kendall on Succession pic.twitter.com/ppBLCZzbIX — J-L Cauvin - Pittsburgh 10/11 (@JLCauvin) September 21, 2023 ×

Lachlan Murdoch won Succession.



..my money was on Greg. — Jamie Cummins (@jc_cummins) September 21, 2023 ×

Lachlan Murdoch to take over from Rupert Murdoch. No more seasons of Succession. — Swapan Seth (@swapanseth) September 21, 2023 ×

When Kendall, Roman, Shiv, & Logan Roy (Succession) found out that Rupert Murdoch is retiring from Fox News Corporation .. pic.twitter.com/yIO2LXmgkR — Van (@vanman_1000) September 21, 2023 ×

Another user quipped, "Lachlan Murdoch taking over Fox is a beautiful story for everyone who felt bad for Kendall on Succession." Kendall Roy, a central character in the series, struggles with his desire to lead the family's media empire, mirroring the real-life Murdoch family dynamics.

Lachlan Murdoch, in a statement, celebrated his father's 70-year career, thanking him for his visionary leadership and enduring legacy. He spoke on behalf of boards of directors, leadership teams, and shareholders, highlighting his father's impact on countless people and the companies he founded.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE