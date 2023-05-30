Succession finale review: A dark, fitting, and unforgettable conclusion to an uncompromising show

“If you think this has a happy ending, you haven’t been paying attention.” The immortal words of Ramsay Snow in Game of Thrones echo in my mind as I reflect on the finale of HBO's Succession. Over four seasons and five years, Succession has deftly navigated the treacherous waters of power dynamics and familial strife, all while keeping viewers on the edge of their seats. Above all, the show delves deep into the dark recesses of human psyche, serving as a stark reminder that in the relentless pursuit of power, happy endings are a rarity. Even Logan Roy, the deceased head honcho of Waystar Royco whose ill-health inspires the struggle for the top spot, died a disillusioned and embittered man, disappointed by those surrounding him, his children in particular.

Despite being one of the most influential individuals in the world, Logan's immense power failed to bring him any semblance of happiness.

Before reading further, make sure you have seen the finale of the show. If not, do that and come back.

SPOILER ALERT What happens in Succession's finale? Kendall gathers support against the GoJo acquisition while Shiv and Matsson do the same. Both Kendall and Shiv try to sway Roman in Barbados. Shiv reaches out to Tom for a second chance. Matsson meets Tom and offers him the role of CEO, revealing that he does not trust Shiv.

Greg learns Shiv won't be chosen and informs Kendall. The kids unite against the deal, with Kendall as their CEO. But at Waystar Royco office, Roman has a breakdown, and Kendall bullies him, even as he feigns his brand of tough love. Tensions rise during the board meeting.

Kendall asserts his claim, and while even Roman votes in his favour, Shiv dithers. She decides to vote in favour of the deal, sending Kendall into a fit of rage.

In the end, the deal is approved, with Tom assuming the role of CEO. Shiv agrees to be with Tom in a loveless marriage, while Kendall is left devastated, gazing out at the water in despair. Amidst this turmoil, Roman, perhaps the only sibling finding a sliver of contentment, quietly savours a moment of solitude with a drink. Why is Succession's ending being called 'feel-bad'? Many fans of the show, who, in their sweet reverie, momentarily forgot the true nature of this show and the moral turpitude of the Roys, are calling this ending feel-bad. And indeed, it is a dark ending. But then, this is Succession. This was always a darkest show. Sure, it could also be ridiculously funny, but it was about things that are very, very dark: human nature and the corrosive influence of power.

Even in its lighter moments, Succession has always carried within it the heft of profound darkness.

Corporations are modern-day empires, their influence reaching far and wide. Just like the towering monoliths of the past, they cast shadows over our society. Within these shadows, individuals driven by ambition and the pursuit of power lord over us as definitively as kings and queens of yore. They shape the course of industries, economies, and even the lives of ordinary people. Their decisions ripple through society, impacting jobs, livelihoods, and the overall well-being of communities.

These people, Succession tells us, may not be inherently evil. However, the pursuit of power and the influence wielded by them can often lead to questionable actions and moral compromises. The fate of Roy siblings Roman had become this foul-mouthed teddy bear of late, expressing moments of vulnerability and even, at times, an empathetic side. But then he fired Gerri out of spite, but it was the penultimate episode 'America Decides' really brought out the real Roman, a man with fascist tendencies and will put in power a freaking Nazi if it meant he will be more amenable to the company.

Even Shiv, who had pretensions to liberalism and progressive values, readily sacrifices her ideals, such as they were, to gain power — or at least a promise of power.

Kendall, on the other hand, was always striving to emulate his father, Logan. He yearned for his father's approval and sought to establish himself as a worthy successor to the family empire. However, as the series reached conclusion, Kendall undergoes a critical realisation. Despite his persuasive speaking abilities and the facade he presents, he comes to terms with the fact that he will never truly surpass his father or escape his shadow.

So, at the end, he unravels completely, even indulging in a bit of physical altercation with Roman. However, rather than coming across as intimidating or formidable, his actions are viewed as pathetic. His ending is more tragic than the others, as he truly has nothing to live for. Is Succession's ending fitting? The ending of this show, dark as it is, is absolutely fitting as there could not be any other way to end this show. The things at Waystar Royco are not going to improve for its employees just because Tom, as ruthless a person as any as we have seen recently, is CEO. his leadership will not fundamentally alter the toxic culture and oppressive environment that permeate Waystar Royco.

The show suggests that the problems extend far beyond a single individual and are deeply ingrained in the company's DNA. Even if Tom wanted to do something, he is just a puppet of Mattson anyway, and does not really have any agency.

Still, dark it may be, it was a powerful conclusion. It is a testament to Jesse Armstrong and other writers' talent that the show maintained its authenticity and refused to provide a simplistic resolution or redemption for its characters. Right until the end, Succession remained authentic, insightful, and thought-provoking.

Succession has ensconced itself as one of the finest achievements in modern television.

