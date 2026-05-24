/Rukmini Vasanth lodges cyber complaint over viral AI-generated bikini pics

Rukimini Vasanth, best known for her role in Kantara, is grabbing headlines. The actress has reportedly approached the cybercrime authorities after alleged AI-generated and morphed images of her began circulating widely on social media. Rukimini Vasanth had earlier warned of legal action against the perpetrators.

Rukmini Vasanth takes legal route over deepfake images

The actress had recently attended an event at Avantra in Bengaluru and was asked by the press over her AI-generated images; she replied, "Do you have an Instagram or Twitter (X) account? I have posted a statement there, so you can read the same."

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When she was asked whether she filed a complaint, Rukmini stated that "I have just filed the police complaint. So, I have full faith that our cybercrime department will look into it. Not just actresses, this happens to a lot of girls. I don't think it's something to be done. It starts with actresses, but this happens to a lot of girls."

"I don't think it's something to be done. It starts with actresses, but girls will face problems too if this continues. So, people should think about it. These are positives to AI, but only if you use it positively, not negatively."

Rukmini Vasanth flags and condemns her AI-generated images

Morphed AI-generated images and video clips of the Kantara: Chapter 1 actress in a bikini began widely circulating across social media platforms. Rukmini Vasanth took to social media to state clearly that the images are completely fake and a severe violation of her privacy and dignity.

She had earlier warned of strict legal and cybercrime action against individuals creating and spreading fake AI-generated images of her in a bikini. She clarified the visuals are entirely fabricated and urged the public to refrain from sharing or engaging with the manipulated content.