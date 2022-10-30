'RRR' rocks the Japanese box office, nears $150 million mark. Details here

SS Rajamouli's epic action drama film 'RRR' was a hit before it got released by Netflix in the US, but then it just blew up. Many bigwigs in Hollywood took to social media and publications to heap praise for the audacious colonial India-set epic. There are few Indian films, if any, to achieve such fame globally just through word-of-mouth. The film, whose cast is led by s N. T. Rama Rao Jr., Ram Charan, is now actively in conversation related to the Oscars despite the Indian government not choosing it for its official entry for foreign film. In its recent release in Japan, Variety reported, the film collected JPY73 million or $495,000.

The film has now grossed $145 million worldwide. It is only a matter of time before it crosses the $150 million mark.

Earlier, the makers and promoters of the film launched a campaign to promote the movie in various top categories of the Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor (for both NT Rama Rao Jr and Ram Charan). The campaign also includes Oscar statuettes in Best Supporting Actor (Ajay Devgn), Best Supporting Actress (Alia Bhatt), Screenplay, Original Song, Score, Editing, Cinematography, Sound, Production Design, VFX, and other categories.

'RRR', an epic action drama, has been a hit for critics as well. Wion's film critic Shomini Sen called the film a 'superhero film set in pre-independent India'. She wrote, "'RRR' is a superhero fantasy film. Best not to compare it to Rajamouli's immensely successful 'Baahubali' franchise and it isn't even as sharp as 'Eega'. It was perhaps set out be a masala entertainer and it is just that. But could a filmmaker of SS Rajamouli's stature have made a film with a more coherent plotline? Yes for sure."

'RRR' follows two real-life revolutionaries who took on the might of the British Empire in the early 20th century. , Alluri Sitarama Raju (Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Rama Rao) join forces in 1920 to fight the colonialists. The film was a hit in India, but it was the Netflix release in the United States and other regions of the world that really made the film blow up big time. And then, everyone from comedians to actors to filmmakers in Hollywood fell under the spell cast by Rajamouli, who had similarly enjoyed rapturous responses the world over for his 'Baahubali' movies,

Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris were also in the cast of 'RRR'.

