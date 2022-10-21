Watch: Japanese YouTuber Mayo dances to RRR hit song 'Naatu Naatu' as film releases in Japan

SS Rajamouli's RRR is slowly and steadily becoming a global hit. After USA, the mania around the film has now spread to Japan, where the film will be released on October 21. While Rajamouli, JR NTR, and Ram Charan are in the country to promote the film, the film's hit song 'Naatu Naatu' has already become a rage amongst fans there.



Now, popular Japanese YouTuber Mayo has expressed her love for the hit song by recreating the iconic steps of the song in a new video.



The YouTuber got to interview Rajamouli, Ram Charan and Jr NTR and post-interview made a video of herself dancing on “Naatu Naatu”. Sharing the video, she wrote, “After the interview with @AlwaysRamCharan @tarak9999 @ssrajamouli, for #RRR release in Japan, we got so excited and made another video on the way back home ."

The video has Mayo dancing with her friend Kaketaku who took to Twitter to share a photo with the 'RRR' team posing together with the YouTubers.

Rajamouli has been busy promoting his film in the run-up to Oscars. He recently got signed by Hollywood's top talent agency CAA. The filmmaker was seen promoting his film in the US last month and is now in Japan with the two lead actors promoting the film.

He even met video game creator Hideo Kojima in Japan and also visited the Kojima Productions studio where he sat in a body scanner which is used to create 3D images of a person.

'Everything Everywhere All At Once' director Daniel Kwan recently watched 'RRR' and heaped praises for the film and the maker.

