Hollywood director Daniel Kwan praises 'RRR', says 'I'm working in the wrong country'

The craze of 'RRR' is refusing to die down. S. S. Rajamouli's action drama, starring Jr. N. T. R. and Ram Charan, has received worldwide acclaim, and many prominent personalities, filmmakers and directors from around the world have shared great words for the film. Now, joining the long list is 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' director Daniel Kwan.



The Asian-American filmmaker recently watched the film and was quick to share his review on his social media handle.

Kwan also stated in his tweet that every time he watches an Indian action drama, he feels as if he is ''working in the wrong country."

''After a busy year of work and travelling, I’ve finally checked a couple of things off my list 1) finished my taxes (I know the irony) and 2) watched 'RRR'. HOLY COW, ya’ll weren’t kidding. Anytime I watch an Indian action film, I feel like I’m working in the wrong country," he wrote.

Further, describing what exactly he loved about the film, the director wrote, ''What really struck me is, while a lot of the blockbusters we’re making in the states tend to have self-aware, cheeky characters trapped in self-serious filmmaking, 'RRR' was all heart-on-its-sleeve sincerity wrapped up in the most ridiculous, over-the-top execution. So much to love.''



In response to Kwan's remark, a Twitter user shared two images: one from the director's most recent film, one of which had lead actress Michelle Yeoh sitting on the shoulder of a guy, and the second image from the 'RRR' climax scene, showing Ram Charan sitting on Jr. NTR's shoulders.



"EEAAO (handshake emoji) RRR. "Best films of 2022," he wrote.



However, the tweet caught Daniel's attention, and in response, he said, "Raju on Bheem's shoulders would be the better piggyback sequence of 2022, I concede. It's not a competition.''



Meanwhile, SS Rajamouli and his entire team are in Japan as they are gearing up for the release of their magnum opus in the country on October 21.