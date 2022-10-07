SS Rajamouli's RRR joins the Oscar race, applies in 14 categories including best picture, director

SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' may not have been chosen as the Indian official entry at the Oscars 2023 but the makers on Wednesday announced that they would be joining the Oscar race separately.



The film has been submitted for Oscars 2023 in 14 categories under 'For your consideration' campaign.



The makers have applied to The Academy For the Oscars in main categories. RRR team has asked for consideration in categories including-- Best Picture (DVV Danayya), Best Director (SS Rajamouli), Best Actor (Jr NTR and Ram Charan), Best Supporting Actor (Ajay Devgn), Best Supporting Actress (Alia Bhatt) and more.

India selects Gujarati film 'Chhello Show' as its official entry for Oscars 2023



"#RRRForOscars. We are honoured that RRR`s overwhelming success represented Indian Cinema on the global stage by creating milestones at the worldwide box office and uniting film buffs across the world by transcending linguistic & cultural barriers. We're grateful to each & everyone who loved our film and cheered us over the past few months. You made this journey possible. We applied to The Academy for Oscars consideration in the general category. We wish our RRR family the best and thank them from the bottom of our hearts for making this possible. Here`s to continuing to win hearts and entertain audiences worldwide," a note read on the official Instagram page of RRR. Alia, too, shared the note on her Instagram Story.

Helmed by SS Rajamouli, 'RRR' is a fictional story based on the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan and Jr NTR played lead roles, respectively. The film collected over Rs 1200 crore worldwide and has gained popularity not just with Indian audiences but also audiences in the west.

The film was a top contender for India's official entry to the Oscars in the Best Foreign Language Film Film category but ultimately lost out to Pan Nalin's 'Chhello Show'. Rajamouli, who has recently been signed by top Hollywood talent agency CAA, has been campaigning for the film in the west where it has been getting great response form audiences as well the media.

Also read: 'RRR' review: SS Rajamouli delivers a superhero film set in pre-independent India