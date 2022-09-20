India selects Gujarati film 'Chhello Show' as its official entry for Oscars 2023

It's finally confirmed. The Film Federation of India has chosen the Gujarat film 'Chhello Show' as its official entry for Oscar Awards 2023. The film will now be competing with other films from various countries to get shortlisted in the Best International Feature Film category.



The announcement was made by the Chairman Director of the Film Federation of India, Nagabarna on Tuesday evening. Rumours were rife that Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir File' and SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' were being considered by the jury. However, the coming-of-age drama 'Chello Show' made it to the cut.



Titled "Last Film Show" in English, the movie, directed by Pan Nalin, will release in theatres countrywide on October 14. The film is produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur’s banner Roy Kapur Films, Jugaad Motion Pictures, Monsoon Films, Chhello Show LLP, and Marc Duale.

The film has its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival in June 2021. The film features Bhavin Rabari, Bhavesh Shrimali, Richa Meena, Dipen Raval and Paresh Mehta in prominent roles.

Nalin's film is reportedly semi-autobiographical as it talks of his childhood and how he fell in love with movies. It has had its run at the festivals and won a few awards as well. Nalin has previously made 'Angry Indian Goddessess' which was released in 2015.



The 95th Academy Awards ceremony is scheduled to take place at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 12, 2023.